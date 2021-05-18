Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

LUNA stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $333.45 million, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.