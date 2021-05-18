Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

