Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.