Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 4.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. 127,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,130. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

