Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,485. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

