Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 20,775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 381,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,440,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

