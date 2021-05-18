Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,533,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FMC by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FMC by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 40.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 272,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

