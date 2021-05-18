Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 222.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

