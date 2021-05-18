LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $140.82 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $9.42 or 0.00020974 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $140.82 million and $420,345.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.