LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:LMS opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.43) on Tuesday. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £26.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.19.
About LMS Capital
