LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.26 Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE SCD opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.
