Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

