Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Livent has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.