Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0379

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 47.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $15,841.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $660.05 or 0.01550975 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.78 or 0.99532364 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,875,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

