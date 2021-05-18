Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $546.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00090715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.01415072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.04 or 0.11181057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00117282 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

