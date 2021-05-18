Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

Shares of LMNL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,163. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

