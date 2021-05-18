Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$60 million.

NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

ZEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The company is based in Loveland, Colorado.

