Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Volume Tops $1.20 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.00695603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.