Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.080-1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.330-4.410 EPS.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,301 shares of company stock valued at $697,729. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

