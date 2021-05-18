Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

HSV traded down GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 948.50 ($12.39). 2,451,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 944.50 ($12.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.31.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

