L&F Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 18th

L&F Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 18th. L&F Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNFAU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

