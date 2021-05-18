LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 736,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,791. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

