Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Shares in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIC. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 4th quarter worth $5,296,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACIC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.