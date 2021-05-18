Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

RICE stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.