Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $150,000 Investment in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

A number of analysts have commented on BSPE shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

