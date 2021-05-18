Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,477,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $17,849,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of WALDU stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

