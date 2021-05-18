Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

