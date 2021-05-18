Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 208 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in ORIX were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IX. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORIX stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

