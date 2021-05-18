Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of LEGN opened at $30.90 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $278,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.