LEG Immobilien (LEG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) recently:

5/17/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.60 ($183.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €164.30 ($193.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €116.30 ($136.82). 82,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.92. LEG Immobilien SE has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

