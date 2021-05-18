Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 196 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

