Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $28,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

