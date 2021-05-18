Leelyn Smith LLC Has $96,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.