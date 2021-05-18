Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

