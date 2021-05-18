Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.25

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.96.

EXE traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.01. 110,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,172. The stock has a market cap of C$717.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

