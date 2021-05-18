Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.66 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

