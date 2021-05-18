Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LABP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 58,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.