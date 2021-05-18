Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 719.20 ($9.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

