Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

