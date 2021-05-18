Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $133.17 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

