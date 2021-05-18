Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $375,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

