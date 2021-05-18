Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

