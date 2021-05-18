Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 320 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $255.20 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

