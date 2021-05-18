Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Shares of LH opened at $267.33 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

