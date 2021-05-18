LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 515 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

