LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $23.72 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,951 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.13% of Farfetch worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

