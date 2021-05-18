LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $21.28 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

