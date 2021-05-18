LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.