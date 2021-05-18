LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 73,103 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,103 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $46,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $83.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

