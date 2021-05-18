LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,336.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8,354.35 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $783.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,517.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,600.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

